North Eastern MPs calls for parliamentary system

Garissa have urged the Building Bridges Initiative to end collection of public views and instead recommend a parliamentary system of government.

National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale said elected leaders will rally residents of North Eastern to support the system.

Under a parliamentary system the party with the majority of MPs forms the government headed by a prime minister. The head of state and government are different persons unlike under the current presidential system.

“As leaders from the pastoralist community we are urging the BBI team that is led by our very own Senator Yussuf Haji to stop wasting time and resources collecting views and instead propose a referendum that will see the country adopt a parliamentary system of government,” Duale said.

He spoke in Qone, Balambala subcounty, on Saturday during a funds drive in aid of local Islamic institutions.

Duale blamed the current system of the winner-takes-all for post-election violence and deep ethnic divisions.

“Every five years we go to elections and immediately after we cast our votes the fear of clashes becomes evident. We start fighting over disputed results. The end result is always not good. That is why we want a parliamentary system which we think will cure all these problems,” Duale noted.

Ijara MP Sophia Abdinoor said they will support a pure parliamentary system in the event a referendum is held.

“We want an all-inclusive government where every Kenyan will feel equally represented irrespective of where he or she comes from. It is only through the system that Kenyans from all tribes including those from pastoral and minority groups will get representation," Sophia said.

Dadaab MP Mohamed Dahiye said that it is only a parliamentary system that will bring inclusivity.

"We will support the parliamentary system because we believe it is the best for everybody. It will address all the gaps that are in the current constitution," Dahiye said.

BBI has been going round the country collecting public views on how best the country should be governed.

Their terms of reference are drawn from the nine-point agenda agreed by ODM leader Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta.