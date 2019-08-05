Nema shuts sisal firm over pollution

The National Environment Management Authority has temporarily shut down a sisal plant in Voi following concerns effluent from the factory is discharged into Voi River.

Nema county director Edith Kalo said an inspection tour of Voi Point Limited, formerly Voi Plantation Limited, revealed discharge from the plant ends up in the river.

The plant will remain closed until the firm puts in place proper ways of waste disposal.

“We found some of the effluent poses health risks and might get into Voi River which is dangerous for communities and livestock using the water. The company must find safe ways of disposing such waste,” Kalo said.

She said Nema is committed to strictly enforcing environmental safety rules.

In recent months, Nema with the help of law enforcement agencies has been conducting frequent raids along the river to stop illegal sand harvesting and brick making.

Efforts to contact Zul Abb, a consultant for the company, were unsuccessful as as he failed to take calls or respond to text messages.

However, a source at Voi Point Ltd termed the closure as unfortunate.

The source said Nema struck just when plans to modernise the plant were at an advanced stage.

“The new bosses were in the process of installing a recycling plant,” he explained.