MPs back Uhuru's stance of no extra cash for counties

Two MPs have supported President Uhuru Kenyatta's stance that the money allocated to the counties will not be increased.

Masinga MP Joshua Mwalyo and his Mwingi North counterpart Paul Nzengu on Saturday also backed Uhuru's war on corruption, saying he meant well for the country.

They spoke at the official dedication and opening of the Perry Jayne Girls Centre High School in Kithyoko.

The girl’s school is owned by Rev Euticauls Wambua of the Baptist Church.

“I support the President 100 percent that the governors do not need more than Sh316 billion in the counties. The county governments demand a lot of money that goes to waste,” the Masinga MP said.

He said the governors are unable to absorb money from previous allocations and had no justification to ask for more.

Mwalyo said governors use the allocation they get to build big houses for themselves and spend little money on projects.

“Let us see what they can do with the Sh316 billion. There is Sh51 billion which they have not withdrawn from the exchequer,” he said.

Nzengu opposed the Punguza Mizigo referendum drive, saying the only burden the country is facing was run-away corruption.

He said if corruption is eliminated, Kenya will not have to worry about any burden.

“We are not supporting the Ekuru Aukot’s Punguza Mizigo initiative. Kenya’s burden is corruption. We are fully supporting President Uhuru Kenyatta in the war on corruption,” the Mwingi North legislator said.

Nzengu said it would be unacceptable to reduce the number of constituencies as suggested in the Pungiza Mizigo initiative as this would adversely hurt representation.

“If you look at the budget, only Sh40 billion goes to Parliament in a budget of Sh3 trillion. That obviously does not amount to a burden,” the MP said.