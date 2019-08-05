MP to vows to sue Nema, county over pollution

Thika Town MP Patrick Wainaina has threatened to sue the National Environment Management Authority and the Kiambu county government over river pollution.

Raw sewerage is being discharged into rivers Komo and Ndarugu that serve thousands of residents who use the water for domestic and irrigation purposes.

Wainaina warned of the possibility of outbreak of deadly diseases in the area.

He gave the two entities a two-weeks ultimatum to address the pollution, saying they will face prosecution should they fail to solve the problem.

“The raw sewerage being discharged into the rivers with impunity is exposing thousands of residents to the risks of contracting deadly diseases. I will not tolerate this. The agency mandated to safeguard our environment must act as well as the Kiambu county government who are behind this pollution,” Wainaina said.

He said he has written to Nema over the matter and expects action soon.

The MP spoke at Munyu while commissioning revival of a community water project funded by Jungle Foundation at Sh3 million.

The 40-year-old project was started by the first Juja MP Ngengi Muigai but broke down for years causing suffering to many residents in the semi-arid area.

The project will provide water to over 20,000 people in Komo, Munyu, Githima and Muguga villages.

The MP asked investors and large scale farmers upstream stop blocking and diverting river Ndarugu to their farms causing suffering to the residents downstream.