Monica Okoth needs 'cleansing' before inheritance-Luo elders

The widow of the late Kibra MP Ken Okoth, Monica, should first undergo cleansing before she is inherited by the legislator's elder brother, Luo elders have said.

Luo Council of Elders Chairman Nyandiko Ongadi in a phone call interview with the Star said that Monica should visit Okoth's native home in Kasewe, Homa Bay county for cleansing rituals.

"If truly Monica is Okoth's wife she should honour the community's culture and practices," he said.

Cleansing, according to the Luo elders, involves engaging in sexual intercourse without a condom with a 'cleanser'.

A cleanser, Ongadi said, is often a non-relative of the deceased husband.

"When Monica arrives she will be taken for HIV and STI testing before the cleansing begins," Ongadi said.

The Luo elder said that cleansing is important in removing the impurity, the widow is believed to have acquired from the death of her husband.

After Okoth's European wife is 'cleansed', she will be expected to be inherited by one of the Okoth’s brothers and build her a house (simba) or a home.

“It’s upon any of the Okoth’s elder brother interested to inherit her. Should there be no brother then a close elder relative can do the same to fulfil the Luo cultural rites,” Ongadi said.

The elder also said Monica should visit her husband’s home to perform certain rituals together with the family.

“The rituals like eating together with the family of her husband at home are necessary. The family should symbolically bury a banana log at the home,” Ongadi said.

The MP’s mother Angeline Ajwang’ is expected to issue a statement on the cultural rites when she returns home from Nairobi.

Okoth succumbed to colorectal cancer on Friday last week at the Nairobi Hospital.

His body was cremated on Saturday morning in Nairobi.