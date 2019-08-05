Implicated public officers should step aside - Kalonzo

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has said state or any public officers linked to corruption should step aside.

Kalonzo said it is impossible for a charged governor or any named officer to stay in office before being cleared of charges.

Kalonzo spoke on Monday from Wiper headquarters as he launched Young Wiper Democrats.

He said people would like to see convictions from the Judiciary rather than simply arrests.

Kalonzo praised Justice Mumbi Ngugi's ruling that barred implicated governors from accessing their offices without written consent from the EACC.