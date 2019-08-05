Implicated public officers should step aside - Kalonzo

• Wiper party leader lauded justice Mumbi Ngugi's ruling that barred implicated governors from accessing their offices.
• Kalonzo says Nasa is still intact.
Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has said state or any public officers linked to corruption should step aside.
Kalonzo said it is impossible for a charged governor or any named officer to stay in office before being cleared of charges.
Kalonzo spoke on Monday from Wiper headquarters as he launched Young Wiper Democrats.
He said people would like to see convictions from the Judiciary rather than simply arrests.
Kalonzo praised Justice Mumbi Ngugi's ruling that barred implicated governors from accessing their offices without written consent from the EACC.
Kalonzo said stepping is an indication of good spirit that will heal the country out of corruption.
He urged implicated public officials to clear their names before resuming their duties.
“Clear your name first before you set foot in your office,” Kalonzo said.
He also added that Nasa is still intact and non of the Nasa affiliate parties has written to the registrar of political parties asking to
“ I have not heard ODM, Wiper, Ford-Kenya or ANC indicating to the Registrar of political parties that they want to see Nasa bound up,” Kalonzo said.