Close

Implicated public officers should step aside - Kalonzo

In Summary

• Wiper party leader lauded justice Mumbi Ngugi's ruling that barred implicated governors from accessing their offices.

• Kalonzo says Nasa is still intact. 

by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
News
05 August 2019 - 17:28
Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka.
Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka.
Image: FILE

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has said state or any public officers linked to corruption should step aside.

Kalonzo said it is impossible for a charged governor or any named officer to stay in office before being cleared of charges.

Kalonzo spoke on Monday from Wiper headquarters as he launched Young Wiper Democrats.

He said people would like to see convictions from the Judiciary rather than simply arrests.

Kalonzo praised Justice Mumbi Ngugi's ruling that barred implicated governors from accessing their offices without written consent from the EACC.

Charged governors must stay out of their offices

Mumbi's ruling that charged governors should stay out of office must be supported.
Opinion
5 days ago

Kalonzo said stepping is an indication of good spirit that will heal the country out of corruption.

He urged implicated public officials to clear their names before resuming their duties.

“Clear your name first before you set foot in your office,” Kalonzo said.

He also added that Nasa is still intact and non of the Nasa affiliate parties has written to the registrar of political parties asking to

“ I have not heard ODM, Wiper, Ford-Kenya or ANC indicating to the Registrar of political parties that they want to see Nasa bound up,” Kalonzo said.

Samburu governor wants to be allowed to access office

Charged alongside 13 others, face four counts, including corruption.
News
6 days ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
News
05 August 2019 - 17:28

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  2. All you need to know about the forthcoming census
    13h ago Big Read

  3. Cape to Cairo project creators die in plane crash
    1d ago Africa

  4. Top Tanzania reporter charged with money laundering
    5h ago Africa

  5. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    3d ago Corridors of Power

Latest Videos