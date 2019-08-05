Close

COMPULSORY REGISTRATION

Huduma Bill will hurt minorities, Nubian lobby says

Many members of minority groups don't have IDs needed to register for Huduma Namba

In Summary
  • Huduma card will be the official government document for any transaction
  • Many minority youths have no IDs, forcing them into crime for a living
by MAGDALINE SAYA REPORTER
05 August 2019
Interior CS Fred Matiang'i (2L) with Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua during the Huduma Namba national launch at Masii Boys High School in Mwala, Machakos County
Image: GEORGE OWITI

The Huduma Bill if passed will be harmful to marginalised and minority communities, a lobby has said.

The Nubian Rights Forum on Friday said the public participation forum organised by the government was attended by few members of the public.

The Interior Ministry held the forum on July 31 at the Kenya School of Government.

The rights group chairman Shafii Ali Hussein said the majority of those who attended the forum were members of civil society, lawyers and government officials.

“The forum was held at a location that was inaccessible and unknown to most citizens,” Hussein said.

The Huduma Bill if passed will make it illegal not to have Huduma Namba.

Huduma card shall serve as the official government document for identification and conduct of transactions.

 You will be required to have Huduma Namba to register as a voter, access universal healthcare, passport, apply for a driving licence, register a mobile phone number, pay taxes, transact in the financial markets and open a bank account

Hussein wondered how the minority groups would get Huduma Namba yet the process of registration requires documents such as ID which most of them lack.

He said lack of official documents has locked many youths out of many opportunities, with most of them opting to join terror groups or being muggers to earn a living.

Hussein urged the government to follow the Constitution, which states that no person should be discriminated against directly or indirectly.

