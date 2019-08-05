Highly educated Kenyan man with six degrees dies jobless

Kenyan scholar and politician Dr Reuben Savai, 70, whose attempt to run for the presidency in 1997 and 2002 has since died.

His son Daniel Lihanda was quoted by the Daily Nation newspaper in Kenya, confirming his death on Sunday.

Despite having six degrees and a diploma certificate, the controversial politician never got a job in Kenya.

Efforts of the Kenya Republican Reformation Party leader of finding a job in Kenya, bore no fruits despite attaining six degrees from Greece and a diploma from Makerere University in Uganda.

Some of the subjects he studied include a Diploma in Theology, one Bachelor of Law, two degrees in education and one in Science.

His family says he was barred from practicing law in Kenya because he did not graduate from the country's law school.

Dr Savai, who wanted to oppose Kenyan retired presidents Daniel arap Moi and Mwai Kibaki, was barred from running for the presidency for missing the credentials needed to hold those elections.

In the 1990s, he was one of the founders of the Forum of Restoration and Democracy (Ford), in Kenya when it came to politics.

In 1997, Dr Savai won a parliamentary seat but was defeated by Raila Odinga, who was then the National Development Party (NDP) leader.