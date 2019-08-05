Activists want Waititu's bond cancelled

Rights groups want Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu rearrested and his bond cancelled for inspecting projects at the centre of the Sh588 million corruption case he faces.

In a statement, the Civil Society Reference Group said by inspecting the projects over which he was charged and accused of getting kickbacks from just hours after his release from remand Waititu was attempting to interfere with evidence.

The group led by Suba Churchill wants the governor rearrested and confined for contempt of court and only released when the case is over.

Waititu and his wife Susan Wangari were charged last Monday in the Sh588 million irregular road tender case.

Prosecutors say a huge chunk of the money went into their accounts and that of their daughter. They denied the charges and were leased on cash bail.

On Saturday, the embattled governor inspected roads in the county and later toured Wangige Level 4 Hospital whose construction is funded by the World Bank.

He also visited Kikuyu town and inspected the market that is under construction before proceeding to Tigoni Hospital.

But the activists are not amused, asserting that the order barring Waititu from accessing his office did not just bar him from a physical premises but also from transacting any business that appertains to the office of governor.

"Based on this oath of affirmation, it is clear that when the court barred Governor Waititu from office the order included not just the physical office but also the performance of any functions and responsibilities that come with the office," the CSOs said.

"It is therefore pedestrian that Governor Waititu should claim that he was only barred from physically accessing his office but is free to inspect projects over which he was charged in court," they said.

They said the governor’s conduct threatens the rule of law and must be challenged because it can be construed to send a message of defiance of the court as well as interfering with the potential witnesses.

The lobbies said the court should cancel his bond and get him locked up until his case is heard and determined.