"I AM STILL THE BOSS"

Undeterred Waititu back to work, inspects county projects

In Summary

• Governor faults his deputy James Nyoro for rushing to make speeches to appear like there is a new county boss while he was on remand.

• Waititu said the governor's seat is well protected by the Constitution.

by GEORGE MUGO Correspondent
News
04 August 2019 - 08:27
Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu tours Wangige town on August 3, 2019.
Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu tours Wangige town on August 3, 2019.
Image: GEORGE MUGO

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has alleged that his arrest and prosecution was political aiming him to lose his seat.

He also faulted his deputy James Nyoro for rushing to make speeches to appear like there is a new county boss while he was on remand.

Waititu said the governor's seat is well protected by the Constitution.

 
 

He says that a deputy governor can only become a county boss when  the sitting governor dies.

"The constitution is very clear. One can only be elected to become a governor and a deputy can become a governor when the governor dies and I am not dead, " Waititu said.

"People should not rush to speak on some issues. I will be around." 

He spoke at Wangige town in Kabete on Saturday when he inspected the ongoing constitution of the hospital. He also inspected Tigoni hospital in Limuru constituency.

The governor said he will be working from outside the office, while Nyoro will work from the office so as to obey the court order as he awaits the ruling of his appeal.

Waititu was on Monday charged with abuse of office in a case involving a Sh588m illegal roads tender.

He was charged together with his wife Susan and other county officials.

 
 

Trial magistrate Lawrence Mugambi barred all of the accused persons from accessing their offices until the case is heard and determined.

