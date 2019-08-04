Police probe shooting of man in Garissa military camp

• Yussuf is alleged to have walked into the camp at midnight and refused to stop when ordered to.
Police are investigating the Friday shooting of a man inside a Garissa military camp.
Abdullahi Kassim Yussuf is alleged to have walked into the camp at midnight and refused to stop when ordered to. The officers allegedly fired and killing him instantly.
According to the OB at Garissa police station, a man aged 28 years went to the barracks but when he was told to identify himself, he tried to snatch a rifle from an officer.
"The victim was overpowered and tried to run away. There was one warning shot, but he did not stop prompting the officers to shoot, killing instantly," the OB read.
Speaking to the Star on the phone, Garissa subcounty CID boss Michael Njeru, said his office is investigating the matter. He urged the public to remain calm.
We are still inquiring, and we shall ensure that justice prevails. I urge members of the public to remain calm and give us time to investigate.Garissa subcounty CID boss Michael Njeru
On Sunday, Garissa Township MP Aden Duale visited and condoled with the family of the slain man.
"We are calling upon investigative agencies to get to the bottom of this. We want nothing short of justice. The faster they do it the better. Justice delayed is justice denied,” Duale said.
Members of the public on Friday barricaded sections of Kismayu road with burning tyres. They disrupted traffic for more than four hours before normalcy was restored. They also engaged police in running battles, demanding to be told why the man was killed.
A relative, who requested anonymity, said of the slain man had four bullet wounds in the chest.
Hundreds of angry residents trooped to Garissa Referral Hospital, where the body was taken.
The deceased, according to close family members, was allegedly at the hospital with his ailing father but it is not clear why he left the hospital and went to a military camp, a highly secured area.
Rights activists in the county are calling for a probe into the incident.