Police probe shooting of man in Garissa military camp

Police are investigating the Friday shooting of a man inside a Garissa military camp.

Abdullahi Kassim Yussuf is alleged to have walked into the camp at midnight and refused to stop when ordered to. The officers allegedly fired and killing him instantly.

According to the OB at Garissa police station, a man aged 28 years went to the barracks but when he was told to identify himself, he tried to snatch a rifle from an officer.

"The victim was overpowered and tried to run away. There was one warning shot, but he did not stop prompting the officers to shoot, killing instantly," the OB read.

Speaking to the Star on the phone, Garissa subcounty CID boss Michael Njeru, said his office is investigating the matter. He urged the public to remain calm.