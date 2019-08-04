Luo elders now want Okoth's wife inherited

• Okoth died of colorectal cancer and was cremated on Saturday dawn in Nairobi. He is survived by his wife Monica, mother Angeline and other siblings.
The elders also said Monica should visit her husband's home to perform certain rituals together with the family.
Homa Bay Luo council of elders want the widow of Kibra MP Ken Okoth inherited as per the community’s cultural practices.
The cremation of the body had been objected by the elders on grounds that it is against their tradition.
Speaking to journalists at his Kendu Bay home, the council of elders led by chairman Nyandiko Ongadi said their cultural practice demands Monica be inherited.
The elder also said Monica should visit her husband’s home to perform certain rituals together with the family.
“The rituals like eating together with the family of her husband at home are necessary. The family should symbolically bury a banana log at the home,” Ongadi said.
The MP’s mother Angeline Ajwang’ is expected to issue a statement on the cultural rights when she returns home from Nairobi.
On Sunday, Nyandiko said Monica can be inherited by one of the Okoth’s brothers and build her a house (simba) or a home.
“It’s upon any of the Okoth’s brother interested to inherit her. Should there be no brother then a close relative can do the same to fulfil the Luo cultural rites,” Ongadi said.
The elders also urged Monica to frequently visit the MP’s maternal home in Kasewe, Kabondo Kasipul constituency to show their closeness with the MP’s family members.
“Monica said Okoth had a will to be cremated. She should visit the home and share with the family some of the wills Okoth wanted to be fulfilled after his death,” he added.
On Saturday, Okoth’s aunt Nereah Auma appealed to Monica to continue visiting them as she did when her husband was still alive.
Auma added that they were not for cremation.
“There is nothing we can do after the body was cremated. My appeal to his wife is that the death should not break our bonds,” Auma said.