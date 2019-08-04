Luo elders now want Okoth's wife inherited

Homa Bay Luo council of elders want the widow of Kibra MP Ken Okoth inherited as per the community’s cultural practices.

Okoth died of colorectal cancer and was cremated on Saturday dawn in Nairobi. He left behind his wife Monica.

The cremation of the body had been objected by the elders on grounds that it is against their tradition.

Speaking to journalists at his Kendu Bay home, the council of elders led by chairman Nyandiko Ongadi said their cultural practice demands Monica be inherited.

The elder also said Monica should visit her husband’s home to perform certain rituals together with the family.

“The rituals like eating together with the family of her husband at home are necessary. The family should symbolically bury a banana log at the home,” Ongadi said.