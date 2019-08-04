I will ensure Uhuru's legacy is secured - DP Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto has said he would continue spearheading the implementation of the Jubilee manifesto across the country “to secure President Uhuru Kenyatta's legacy”.

Ruto asked Jubilee politicians to stop factional politics and instead focus on the party's development agenda.

“I would not allow the party’s projects to be derailed; I would mobilise Jubilee leaders and ensure we move forward in one direction."

He said Kenyans were counting on the Jubilee administration to implement projects that would better their lives.

Ruto said it was irresponsible for leaders to engage in divisive politics at the expense of initiating development projects.

“We have one agenda; that of transforming the country through the Big Four Agenda, which is led by Uhuru,” he said.

To deliver on the agenda, he explained that leaders must unite, and cultivate teamwork.

Ruto spoke on Sunday at St Mary's Catholic Church in Kiharu, Murang’a County where he was accompanied by MPs Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu), Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), Purity Ngirici (Woman Rep, Kirinyaga), James Gakuya (Embakasi North) and Mary Waithira (Maragua).

Others were Alice Wahome (Kandara), Faith Gitau (Woman Rep,Nyandarua), Githiaka Kiai (Mukurweini), Geoffrey King'ang'i (Mbeere South) and Mwangi Gichuhi (Tetu).

Leaders at the function vowed to work together to confront various challenges facing Kenyans.