JUBILEE MANIFESTO

I will ensure Uhuru's legacy is secured - DP Ruto

In Summary

• Ruto asked Jubilee politicians to stop factional politics and instead focus on the party's development agenda.

• The DP said it was irresponsible for leaders to engage in divisive politics at the expense of initiating development projects.

by DPPS
News
04 August 2019 - 15:34
Deputy President William Ruto dances at St Mary's Catholic Church Murang'a, Kiharu, Murang'a County on August 4, 2019.
Image: DPPS

Deputy President William Ruto has said he would continue spearheading the implementation of the Jubilee manifesto across the country “to secure President Uhuru Kenyatta's legacy”.

Ruto asked Jubilee politicians to stop factional politics and instead focus on the party's development agenda.

“I would not allow the party’s projects to be derailed; I would mobilise Jubilee leaders and ensure we move forward in one direction."

 

He said Kenyans were counting on the Jubilee administration to implement projects that would better their lives.

Ruto said it was irresponsible for leaders to engage in divisive politics at the expense of initiating development projects.

“We have one agenda; that of transforming the country through the Big Four Agenda, which is led by Uhuru,” he said.

To deliver on the agenda, he explained that leaders must unite, and cultivate teamwork.

Ruto spoke on Sunday at St Mary's Catholic Church in Kiharu, Murang’a County where he was accompanied by MPs Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu), Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), Purity Ngirici (Woman Rep, Kirinyaga), James Gakuya (Embakasi North) and Mary Waithira (Maragua).

Others were Alice Wahome (Kandara), Faith Gitau (Woman Rep,Nyandarua), Githiaka Kiai (Mukurweini), Geoffrey King'ang'i (Mbeere South) and Mwangi Gichuhi (Tetu).

Leaders at the function vowed to work together to confront various challenges facing Kenyans.

Deputy President William Ruto with other leaders at St Mary's Catholic Church Murang'a, Kiharu, Murang'a County on August 4, 2019.
Image: DPPS

Wahome said Jubilee leaders were keen on ensuring Jubilee’s manifesto is implemented.

She said they would not stomach any petty quarrels in the party that would slug the transformation of the country.

Nyoro said they would continue supporting the Jubilee administration because it had demonstrated its commitment to transforming the country.

Ngirici noted that Mt Kenya leaders were working closely with Ruto because of his commitment to the implementation of the party's development projects.

“Our support to the party deputy leader would continue beyond 2022 because he has the will and power to change Kenya for good,” she added.

Gichuhi condemned some confusion in Jubilee party, observing that it was being orchestrated by selfish individuals who are focused on succession politics.

He said in 1978, amid succession politics, both President Jomo Kenyatta and his deputy (retired President Daniel Moi) ignored petty politics and focused on their respective duties.

“History will repeat itself in 2022 because the Deputy President has stood firm with President Kenyatta,” he argued.

The MPs also said they were opposed to a referendum that sought to create positions for a few individuals.

Gachagua said the proposed referendum should aim at empowering Kenyans rather than creating seats for poll losers.

