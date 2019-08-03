Uhuru leads Kenyans in Laboso's final send-off in Kisumu

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday led a host of leaders in attending the late Governor Joyce Laboso’s burial ceremony in Kisumu County.

Uhuru landed at Kandenge Secondary School in Fort Ternan where the event took place at 12.22 pm.

He was received with jubilations from hundreds of mourners who travelled from far to pay their last respect to Laboso.

Also in attendance were Deputy President William Ruto, Amani National Congress party leader Musalia Mudavadi, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, several governors, senators, MPs, MCAs, among other leaders.

The governor served as Sotik MP from 2008 to 2017 when she contested for the Bomet county seat and won.

She succumbed to cancer on July 29 at Nairobi Hospital.