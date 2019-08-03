Uhuru leads Kenyans in Laboso's final send-off in Kisumu

• Uhuru landed at Kandenge Secondary School in Fort Ternan where the event took place at 12.22 pm.
• He was received with jubilations from hundreds of mourners who travelled from far to pay their last respect to Laboso.
President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday led a host of leaders in attending the late Governor Joyce Laboso’s burial ceremony in Kisumu County.
Also in attendance were Deputy President William Ruto, Amani National Congress party leader Musalia Mudavadi, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, several governors, senators, MPs, MCAs, among other leaders.
The governor served as Sotik MP from 2008 to 2017 when she contested for the Bomet county seat and won.
She succumbed to cancer on July 29 at Nairobi Hospital.
She was under medication two weeks after arriving from India from London where she had been hospitalised.
On July 14, 2019, Bomet Deputy Governor Hillary Barchok urged the residents to stay calm and pray for her recovery.
The Governor’s ailment has remained undisclosed. Dr Barchok had urged the nation to respect her privacy.
On May 29, Governor Laboso left the country for Britain for treatment.
She was admitted at the Royal Madden NHS Hospital where she underwent treatment for nearly a month.
She was then transferred to India for further treatment three weeks ago.
While in Britain, NASA leader Raila Odinga, Ambassador Manoah Espisu, Chief Justice David Maraga and Kericho Governor Paul Chepkwony visited her.
Former Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto also paid her a visit.
Joyce's death is yet another tragedy for the Laboso's. On June 10, 2008, her sister Lorna Laboso, who was an assistant minister, and Cabinet Minister Kipkalya Kones died in a plane crash.
Dr Laboso won the Sotik Parliamentary Seat on an ODM party ticket in 2008.
The former French lecturer at Egerton University had been pulled from the lecture hall to fill the gap left by her younger sister Lorna.