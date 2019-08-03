Uhuru directs ministries to secure Kenyan innovations

The Head of State said CBC is "a fit-for-purpose learning system" that offers all learners an opportunity to delve deeper into scientific fields enabling them to achieve their aspirations.

To boost young innovators, the President announced plans to hold a national business boot camp within the next 9 months to refine viable innovations into commercial projects.

He directed the Kenya Intellectual Property Rights Office to offer free patents to viable innovations generated during YSK exhibitions.

“Further, and to encourage linkages with industry, I similarly direct a waiver of trademark fees with respect to all innovations emanating from Young Scientists Exhibitions, beginning from 2018,” the President said.

Uhuru said his administration is keen to replicate the Irish model of supporting innovation by offering special incentives for private sector investors who support innovations by the youth.

“Between our young scientists, the private sector and the government, we can ensure that the next groundbreaking discoveries and innovations in science and technology are of Kenyan origin,” he said.

The President challenged young scientists to develop innovations aligned to the country's Big 4 and Vision 2030 development agenda whose aim is to transform the lives of ordinary Kenyans.

“Focus on cost-effective innovations for enhancing our food and nutrition security, housing, universal health care and manufacturing, will be highly appreciated,” he advised.

Amb Fionnuala Quinlan of Ireland assured the President that her country will continue partnering with Kenya to ensure innovations by young people continue to improve so as to contribute more to the development and transformation of Kenya.

Others who spoke during the event were Education CS Prof George Magoha and Vocational and Technical Training PS Dr Kevit Desai.