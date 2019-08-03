Sakaja to speak at UN conference in october

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja will address the UN High Level Conference in Vienna, Austria, in October.

He has been invited by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) whose mandate is to fight against illicit drugs and international crime.

Sakaja will speak at the Education for Justice (E4J) International High Level Conference taking place in October.

Young distinguished senators will address global leaders at the conference themed, 'Educating for the Rule of Law: Inspire, Change, Together'.

The invitation comes only weeks after Sakaja was ranked the best performing senator and awarded the Chief of the Order of the Burning Spear due to his extensive legislative work and contributions in Parliament.

Last year, Sakaja addressed the Commonwealth Parliamentarians Forum alongside Boris Johnson, the new UK Prime Minister.

Edited by R.Wamochie