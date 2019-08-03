Narcotics worth 14.5 Million destroyed in Malindi

She said the cases of the drugs were concluded and suspects convicted adding that some could either be serving jail term or could be outside

The magistrate said in 2017 they did the same exercise, but then realized that some of the drugs had been kept at the police stations on behalf of the court which did not have space to store them.

‘‘We can assure you as of now we do not have any drugs at the police station. The only drugs that are in our possession are the ones that have cases still pending in court. For me this is a very important occasion because it therefore depicts that the war against drugs,’’ she said.

Oseko said drugs have really destroyed a lot of lives adding that the judiciary as an institution together with their stakeholders managed that breakthrough because of the support they received from, stakeholders such as anti-narcotics, county office,NGOs,

‘‘We have been working very very closely so that we are able to rid the coast region of the drug menace coz this region is a hub of these drugs,’’ she said.

Malindi Assistant county commissioner Omar Abdi who was present thanked members of public for their good work in volunteering information that led to the arrest of the over 1012 suspects

‘‘In future I just want to tell you that we are no longer relaxing, the fight will be intensified and our target will be more than this,’’ he said.

He urged members of the public to try and give out information to security personnel so as to arrest the drug traffickers

Alice Mathangani from the office of the Director of Public Prosecution said they register one plea for drugs in at the Malindi law courts daily that shows the seriousness of the epidemic of drugs.

Malindi anti-drug crusader Mohamed Famau hailed the Judiciary for the good work and the police for the crackdown against drug traffickers.

‘‘This is not something easy or small that today is the third time in Malindi to destroy drugs, we have gone a step further after the campaigns that we do aimed at ending drug trafficking,’’ he said.

He said the aim of the campaign is to end drug trafficking in Kilifi County and the coast region at large to end the drug menace and save the youth who have been affected by the drugs.

Mohamed appealed to Members of parliament not to pass the cannabis bill which is already in parliament

‘‘If the bill is passed it will wipe out current and future generation because bhang affects youth some get mental sickness, drop out of school while others do not get married,’’ he said.