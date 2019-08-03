Muhoho Kenyatta praises handshake as Raila hosts him in Homabay

• Muhoho urged leaders to get committed on how they can develop the country and eliminate poverty and diseases which may affect the brighter future of Kenyans.
• Raila urged Kenyans to wait for the Building Bridges Initiative and ignore the Punguza Mizigo Bill fronted by Thirdway Alliance Party Leader Ekuru Aukot.
President Uhuru's Kenyatta uncle Muhoho Kenyatta has urged Kenyans to support the handshake saying it had brought peace in the country.
He said that the handshake between Uhuru and ODM leader Raila Odinga was aimed at uniting Kenyans.
“I know the handshake was meant to bring Kenyans together and not to scatter people. Let’s embrace what makes the country grow economically,” Muhoho said.
Muhoho urged leaders to get committed on how they can develop the country and eliminate poverty and diseases which may affect the brighter future of Kenyans.
“Education is key to the future progress of many Kenyans. Leaders should work in unity to achieve the development,” he added.
Raila urged Kenyans to wait for the Building Bridges Initiative and ignore the Punguza Mizigo Bill fronted by Thirdway Alliance Party Leader Ekuru Aukot.
Raila said the Aukot Bill is a saboteur on the way to improve the 2010 Constitution.
He argued that the Bill will saboteur the referendum Bill that will be prepared from recommendations of the BBI.
The two spoke at Ringa Boys Secondary School in Kasipul Constituency in Homa Bay County on Friday.
“We are in the process of giving Kenyans a good Constitution but we are seeing some people diverting people’s attention with Punguza Mizigo Bill. Those are saboteurs who should be ignored,” Raila said.
Raila was also accompanied by area MP Eve Obara, Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang’, area Women Rep Gladys Wanga and MPs Peter Masara (Suna West) and Mishi Mboko (Likoni).
He told Kenyans that the BBI team will soon present views of Kenyans over its work.
The AU envoy said that the BBI will come up with recommendations that can give Kenyans a desirable Constitution that will save this country from tribulations which had been witnessed in the county before.
“It is wrong that Kenya experiences violence because of a general election. We want to make a constitution which will enable Kenyans to continue co-existing peacefully after every general election,” he said.
The ODM leader said their intention with their referendum Bill is to enable the Government treat all Kenyans equally.
“No Kenyan was invited by anybody to be born in this country. Everyone must be treated equally without any form of discrimination but this will only come through recommendations of the BBI,” Raila added.
His comments were echoed by Kajwang’ and Obara who argued that the new Constitution will enhance development in Kenya with equitable distribution of national resources.
“Today we are enjoying the distribution of national resources but this is through gentlemen’s agreement between Uhuru and Raila. We want this conducive environment to be in the Constitution through the forthcoming referendum,” Kajwang said.
He argued that the referendum will enhance distribution of more funds to county governments.
Wanga and Mboko warned MPs against opposition the handshake.
“We cannot continue fighting every time. Time has come for us leaders to settle and concentrate on implementation of projects which can help our people,” said Wanga.
She said the handshake had led to the implementation of development projects in Nyanza.
“Today we have the construction of Kisumu port and other development projects going on in Nyanza due to the handshake,” Wanga said.
Mboko warned some unnamed Jubilee MPs who she accused of scuttling the handshake.
“Any MP who is against the handshake is against the unity of this country. We will deal with you whether you are in ODM or Jubilee,” Mboko said.