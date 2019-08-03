Motorists spend night in cold on Nairobi-Nakuru Highway after lane closure

Motorists were on Friday night forced to spend a cold night on the Naivasha-Nakuru Highway following a huge traffic snarl-up after the closure of a truck lane near the Gilgil weighbridge.

Frustrated motorists were stuck for on the busy highway for over 10 hours.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) had earlier sent an advisory for a temporary traffic diversion at the Gitaru Bridge from August 2.

The purpose of the diversion is meant to facilitate the demolition and construction of the bridge.