MCAs urge Sonko to confirm acting county officers

The Nairobi county assembly has urged Governor Mike Sonko to confirm officers serving in acting capacity.

The assembly’s committee on Implementation questioned the big number of chief officers who are yet to be confirmed in their positions.

Minority Leader Elias Otieno who chairs the committee said some of the acting officers have exceeded the acting period of six month as stated in the Public Service Commission's Human Resource Policies and Procedures Manual 2016.

The committee pointed out the cases of acting county attorney and acting county secretary, currently held by the acting deputy county secretary.

The committee said Sonko should prioritise confirmation since the new County Public Service Board has been gazetted.

The recommendations are contained in a report of the committee in response to an issue raised by Waithaka MCA Anthony Kiragu concerning former acting county secretary Pauline Kahiga-Waititu who was said to be in office illegally.

Nairobi has a number of officials holding positions in acting capacity as the offices remain without substantive holders.

Cristine Ireri is acting county attorney after she took over from David Oseko who had been holding the position in an acting capacity since last year.

Before Oseko was Lydia Kwamboka who was vetted and sworn in last year but was sacked in September.

Leboo Morintant who is the Public Service Management chief officer is acting county secretary.

Jairus Musumba is acting chief officer for Education while Abdi Mohammed, chief officer for Water, is acting head of Environment.

Health department's Mohammed Salah is Urban Planning chief officer in acting capacity after Washington Makodingo was moved to Finance Department.