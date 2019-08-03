Magoha puts national exam cheats on notice

Education CS George Magoha has said teachers and school heads in Nyanza working with exam cheating cartels will be interdicted.

Magoha on Friday visited Nyabisawa Girls Secondary School and Ageng’a Secondary School in Migori whose entire results of national examinations were nullified.

His warning comes a few months to the beginning of national examinations.

Magoha said the cartels which include teachers and school heads in the region have been demanding money from parents promising to leak examination papers.

“We have a cartel in South Nyanza region with its base in Rongo and runs all the way from Kisii, Nyatike, Homa Bay to the surrounding region. They are the ones confusing children,” Magoha said.

He said the ministry is working with police and Teachers Service Commission to end the vice and arrest those involved.

Magoha said in South Nyanza's main examination centre has been in Kisii but he will change it to Migori county where the results of 10 schools were cancelled.

“We have to tell students that they don’t need a university degree to be better off in life. We need to build their careers,” Magoha said.

He warned principals and teachers who have been asking parents for money to buy examinations that they will be dealt with.

He said the perpetrators have been very confident, thinking they will use the lake to run away to neighbouring countries.

Migori county education sector is in a panic ahead of national examinations following cancellation of last year's exam results for some schools.

Three other schools - Sigiria Mixed in Rongo, Komotobo Mixed in Kuria East and Nyankore Mixed in Kuria West - had their results held by the government but they got them last week.