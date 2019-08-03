Late Kibra MP Okoth cremated at private ceremony in Nairobi

Former Kibra MP Ken Okoth's body was cremated on Saturday morning in a private ceremony, the ODM party has said.

In a tweet on Saturday ODM party said, "The ODM party in a tweet on Saturday said, "Hon. Okoth's remains have been cremated this morning in accordance with his wishes and in the presence of his family. May his soul Rest In Peace.

His body left Lee Funeral Home to Kariokor crematorium in the morning.

On Thursday, Ann Thumbi secured orders barring Okoth’s wife and mum from burying or cremating the body until they recognize her five-year-old son she said was fathered by the MP.

However, the parties including Okoth’s family lawyers informed the court that they had come to an amicable agreement.

Lawyer Dastan Omari told senior principal magistrate Grace Mmasi said that they had brought a consent to court.

Mmasi adopted the consent by the parties and praised them for using mediation to resolve the case.

The first thing agreed was the issue of DNA tests to determine paternity of the boy. The family agreed to give samples of Okoth’s body for analysis.

“Muthoni and Okoth’s family through their appointed licensed pathologists be at liberty to obtain a DNA sample of the late MP by 4pm Friday, whereafter the cremation of the Okoth may proceed in accordance with his wishes,” the consent reads in part.

Okoth's widow and mum have also allowed Muthoni’s son to participate in the final rites of his father as requested.

Speaking outside the court after the fruitful events, both parties said they were happy that they were able to agree in order to allow the MP to rest.

Omari said Muthoni loved Okoth so much and would want him cremated or buried but her main issue was her son being recognised.

She does not want any property from the family but for her son to be allowed to bury his dad whom he was fond of.

ODM secretary general Edwin Sifuna said there had never been any dispute from the start and they have consented to the DNA samples to be taken and the boy to attend the final rites.

Earlier before the parties agreed, a fiery Sifuna faulted Muthoni for moving to court when there was never a dispute.

The ODM secretary general claimed that it was Muthoni who had initially refused the DNA test when the MP's family asked in the last three years.

He added that Muthoni was welcome at the funeral but only as a guest until the DNA results are out. From there everything else including the boy’s school fees and other needs would be catered for.

Sifuna said that because of tight timelines they would not be able to take the body to Kasipul Kabondo as they had earlier planned but he will proceed with cremation in Nairobi.