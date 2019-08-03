Lamu to enroll elderly persons for free NHIF cover

The county government of Lamu plans to enroll all elderly people into the free National Hospital Insurance Fund-NHIF scheme.

The plan aims at ensuring Universal Health Coverage-UHC to all in the region.

County UHC Coordinator Abdulaziz Mwendwa said the initiative targets only those aged between 65 to 70 years.

However only the poor and vulnerable elderly persons will benefit from the program.Mwendwa said field officers tasked with registering and enrolling the elderly will be deployed to various parts of Lamu anytime from now.

He appealed to members of the public who have elderly relatives to ensure they help them enroll into the program.

Mwenwa said the county government was committed to ensuring so one dies for lack of medical care.

“The free NHIF enrollment will help those from poor and vulnerable families, including the elderly people pay for their treatment expenses."

"As you are aware, the major objective here is to eliminate the cost barrier to access Universal Health Coverage (UHC) by residents,” said Mwendwa.

At least 18,000 families have already been recruited in the ongoing free National Health Insurance Fund-NHIF registration for poor and vulnerable families in Lamu by the county government.

The number also includes over 500 drug addicts.The county government target is to recruit a total of 20,000 who will benefit from the free medical care in the region at a cost of Sh.120 Million.

Earlier this year, the county government announced it had set aside Sh.120 million towards the drive that only targets poor and vulnerable households that can’t afford to enroll into the insurance cover by themselves.

The program was officially unveiled by Lamu governor Fahim Twaha two months ago.

In June this year, the County government of Lamu issued 16,870 free NHIF cards to the first batch of beneficiaries.

The free medical scheme is also in line with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big Four Agenda that has Universal Health care among its major pillars.