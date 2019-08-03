Laboso’s girls club sends her off with dance of favourite song

In honour of a friend and a woman whom they referred to as a sister, woman leaders who were close friends of the late Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso send her off with a dance of one of her favourite songs.

Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi said that the late governor had mentioned the song 'So long bye-bye' by Jonathan Nelson to her while in hospital, requesting that the ladies should sing and dance to it at her burial.

“Joyce loved dancing and I know we don’t have time but there is one song she told me in the hospital that and If we don’t dance to this song we will not have done justice to Joyce,” she said.

The girl’s club included her close friends; Chief Administrative Secretary in the Ministry of Public Service Rachel Shebesh, Nominated MP Cecily Mbarire, Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru, Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu and Elachi.

The women eulogised Laboso as a brave and faithful woman and said that she still cared for their welfare despite her condition in hospital.

“Today we are here with my fellow sisters to talk about a sister whom I knew well. Joyce was a great woman...a woman who had faith and I know God knows Joyce has come home because of her faith,” Elachi said.

She further narrated a scenario where Laboso was hospitalised and would urge her friends not to stay up all night with her but go home and rest.

“She stood in hospital and would ask us [you people can you go and sleep now leave and we would wonder how we are leaving you]. But she would insist that she would be needing us tomorrow and we had to leave,” Elachi said.

The former Senator also revealed how Laboso was concerned in knowing that her burial arrangements were in order.

“One day Joyce asked us, have you done the programme? She even repeated it in Nairobi do you people know you have to be doing the programme. Do you know it will be a long programme ?” Elachi posed.

She further urged the mourners to live a peaceful life and be at peace with God.

“I realize when you are in peace with God, He guides your way and I pray today for us left that pray that you have peace so that even during your burial there would be peace in you that everything of yours would move seamlessly without hitches,” she said.

Finalising the tribute, Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda read a bible verse that Laboso read while she was in hospital.

"Isaiah 41:10 - So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous,” she said.