Kiambu speaker favours executive - MCA

A Kiambu MCA has said the assembly speaker has been flouting Standing Orders to pass motions and bills favouring the executive.

Kinoo MCA Samuel Kimani, after resigning from the speaker’s panel led by the Stephen Ndicho, said the speaker ignored panel advice on bills and motions.

“I tendered my resignation as my conscience could not allow me to continue being in a panel where the speaker disregarded our advice and later made decisions that flouted the Standing Orders,” Kimani said.

The MCA wrote to the speaker on April 1 but the assembly only got a response on Thursday when Ndicho acknowledged the resignation letter.

This was prompted by the passing of a motion by Majority Leader Gideon Gachara for MCAs to go for recess for one month. Kahawa Sukari MCA Livingstone Waiganjo informed the house that Kimani had been removed from speaker's panel by the speaker.

Kimani had said he did not wish for the matter to be discussed in the house.

Speaker Ndicho said he tried to talk Kimani to reconsider but the MCA stood by his decision.

Ndicho accepted the resignation and declared the position vacant. He will float a name to the members for consideration.

Kimani, in an interview, said the speaker’s panel was not independent in conducting its mandate "as there was outside interference by the executive allowed by the speaker hence compromising their decisions".

He cited the passing of a supplementary budget which "had many questionable matters" but the speaker disregarded the panel’s advice and lured MCAs to pass it.

Some MCAs went to court to block the supplementary budget from being effected and the court granted the orders.

There is an evident rift between the MCAs who have sworn loyalty to the executive and those who are pro-Wanjiku.

“As we go for recess, we need to pray for the House and for members to reflect on themselves so we become united to deliver for the people that put us here," Gachara said.

The assembly will resume on September 3.

Edited by R.Wamochie