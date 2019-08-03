Kenya sells first 200,000 barrels of oil

Kenya has started to export oil, President Uhuru Kenyatta announced on Thursday.

“We are now an oil exporter. Our first deal was concluded this afternoon (yesterday) with 200,000 barrels sold at a price of $12 million.

"I think we have started the journey and it is up to us to ensure that those resources are put to the best use to make our country both prosperous and to ensure we eliminate poverty,” President Kenyatta said in a dispatch from State House.

Kenya’s journey to becoming one of the oil exporters in the world began in June 2018 after the flagging off of transportation of the first oil barrels.

President Uhuru Kenyatta led a host of local leaders to celebrate the feat that enabled the country to join Uganda as the only two oil-producing nations in East Africa.

In a historic occasion held at Ngamia 8 oil fields in Lokichar, Turkana county, the President flagged off four trucks ferrying crude oil to the Kenya Petroleum Refinery in Mombasa.