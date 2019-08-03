Honour Laboso by appointing female DG - Waiguru

The two female governors Charity Ngilu (Kitui) and Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga) have said that the late Joyce Laboso should be honoured by appointing a woman deputy governor in Bomet

Waiguru pointed out that there were many women who are capable of the leadership position hence the need for incoming Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok to pick a woman as his deputy.

"I know there are some balancing acts and political interests but we humbly request that you choose a woman as your deputy," she added.

"Pick a woman as a deputy, one from Sotik and preferably choose from her family...look at the extended family of Laboso."

“It is our duty as women leaders to bring different leadership just like the late Governor Joyce Laboso did. She brought leadership close to people, Kenyans need water, food, education, healthcare, among others which women leadership can deliver,” Ngilu.

The two spoke during Laboso’s burial ceremony at Fort Tenan in Kisumu County on Saturday.