Honour Laboso by appointing female DG - Waiguru

• Ngilu urged women to unite arguing that they will never be given leadership as demanded on the two-thirds gender rule on a silver platter.
• “We will elect women in the future, but give the Bomet a woman deputy governor to us now,” she said.
The two female governors Charity Ngilu (Kitui) and Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga) have said that the late Joyce Laboso should be honoured by appointing a woman deputy governor in Bomet
Waiguru pointed out that there were many women who are capable of the leadership position hence the need for incoming Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok to pick a woman as his deputy.
"I know there are some balancing acts and political interests but we humbly request that you choose a woman as your deputy," she added.
"Pick a woman as a deputy, one from Sotik and preferably choose from her family...look at the extended family of Laboso."
“It is our duty as women leaders to bring different leadership just like the late Governor Joyce Laboso did. She brought leadership close to people, Kenyans need water, food, education, healthcare, among others which women leadership can deliver,” Ngilu.
The two spoke during Laboso’s burial ceremony at Fort Tenan in Kisumu County on Saturday.
When Barchok rose to spoke she evaded the talk only saying he will strive to deliver on the wishes of the late governor.
He also said he will engage in a talk with Kisumu governor Anyang Nyong'o to have a project done in honour of Laboso at the Koru village.
However, during his speech, ODM leader Raila Odinga hinted that the issue of the deputy governor had already been settled.
"If the governor is now a man, it is automatic that the deputy will be a woman," Raila said to the delight of women leaders present.