Hillary Barchok to be sworn in as Bomet Governor next week

Bomet County deputy governor Hillary Barchok will be sworn in on Thursday next week to replace the late governor Joyce Laboso.

In a Gazette notice number 7130 by the assumption of office of the governor committee dated July 31st, the event will take place at the Bomet green stadium.

The committee is chaired by the county secretary Evalyne Rono.

"It is notified for the information of the general public that pursuant to section 11 (2) and 16 (1) of the assumption of office of the governor Act, the swearing in ceremony of Hillary Kipngeno Barchok as Bomet Governor shall be held at Bomet stadium starting at 10am,"

The swearing in of Barchok who has been acting the role of the governor since May 29th when Laboso left the county on a medical leave comes even as pressure mounts on him to choose a lady as his deputy.

Several leaders led by council of governors' chairman Wyclife Oparanya prevailed upon Barchok during the funeral service at Bomet green stadium to pick a woman in honor of Laboso.

The late Laboso was laid to rest on Saturday at her matrimonial home at Fort Tenan, Koru in Kisumu.