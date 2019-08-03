Family fears attack after police delay probe on torched cars

A Migori family has faulted the police for delaying the investigation of arson that happened three months ago.

Now the family claims it is endangered.

The March 31 incident has left Philip Makabong’o's family traumatised as police are yet to arrest and charge any suspect.

Makabong’o, who is the ODM county chairman, said on Thursday that the family had woken up to find his car and that of his son Patrick Odhiambo on fire.

“We fear that the arsonists may come back and set our homes ablaze and kill us,” he said.

Makabong’o said each time they look at the shells of the cars, they feel neglected and in danger.

“We have reported several incidents where suspects whom we know and have named have vowed that they will do a second arson attack in our home. We are living in fear of our lives," he said.

Patrick said they are baffled by the inaction by the police.

The arson was reported at Kamagambo Police Station under the OB no: 21/31/3/2019.

“We have been wondering why police have delayed the investigations or made any arrests. We need to find justice to help us heal,” Patrick said.

Rongo sub-county criminal investigations officer Kipkemboi Rop told the Star that they are following up the case.

“We took samples from the scene of the crime which we sent to the government chemist for analysis. We are also compiling evidence to be sent to the director of public prosecutions,” Rop said.

He said he all evidence will be taken to ODPP next week.

He regretted that no witness had been forthcoming with information, hence the delay.

“It is true we have named suspects we are investigating, we are working on that. Since nobody placed them at the scene we need more time to have a watertight case in court,” he said.

Makabong’o had on May 20 written to DPP Noordin Haji asking that the matter investigated and a suspect barred from a public office.