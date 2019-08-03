Embu County gets new Public Service Board

Close

Embu County assembly vetted and approved the members whose names were sent to the house by the governor.

• Alfred Mugai is the new Chairman replacing Mundia Gateria while Jane Marigu replaced Ruth Moses as CEO to the board.

by MARTIN FUNDI Correspondent, Samburu
Alfred Mugai, the new Embu County public service board Chairman, taking oath of office. Governor Wambora said the new board is set to improve the county's human resource.
Embu County government has hired a new public service board.

This comes after the former boards six year contract expired over a month ago.

Alfred Mugai is the new Chairman replacing Mundia Gateria while Jane Marigu replaced Ruth Moses as CEO to the board.

 

Embu governor Martin Wambora said the new board members are experienced persons with a vast know how of running both private and public sector.

"Their wealth of knowledge and experience in public and private practice will be critical as they discharge their duties to improve human resource in the county," said Wambora.

Embu County assembly vetted and approved the members whose names were sent to the house by the governor.

Speaking after the swearing in ceremony the board members said they will serve the county and the public at large without bias.

"We will work diligently and professionally," they said.

Poline Rwamba, Peter Njeru and Rose Evelyne Njoki were also sworn in office as members of the board.

