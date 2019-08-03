City police shoot dead suspected thug

A suspected gangster was on Thursday night shot dead by police officers in Nairobi.

The incident happened near Utalii College along Thika Super Highway.

Nairobi regional police commander Philip Ndolo said two other suspects, believed to be the deceased’s accomplices, escaped.

Ndolo said the death occurred following a shootout with detectives who were pursuing a stolen lorry.

The police chief told the Star that the vehicle in which the three were riding had been stolen from Utawala on July 27.

“These people were last night using a stolen motor vehicle. The lorry had been reported missing on July 27. Detectives from the Serious Crimes Prevention Unit who had intelligence that the vehicle was stolen stopped it but the driver defied the order,” Ndolo said.

The suspects drove off with the officers in hot pursuit.

Ndolo said the suspect was shot dead after the gangsters shot at the officers.