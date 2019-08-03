Baringo speaker wants cancer declared a national disaster

Baringo county assembly speaker David Kiplagat has called upon President Uhuru Kenyatta to declare cancer a national disaster.

“As Baringo assembly, we support the call to declare the cancer scourge a national disaster so that people can access treatment in their counties,” Kiplagat said.

He was addressing the media in Kabarnet town on Friday as he eulogised Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso.

“In recognition of her wok we request the President to establish and champion cancer centres in every referral hospital in the 47 counties,” he said.

Laboso who had been fighting colon cancer succumbed to the ailment at Nairobi Hospital on July 29.

Kiplagat said having cancer centres closer to the counties will help the local citizens access facilities for screening and early treatment.

He said Governor Laboso will be remembered as a champion of devolution

The speaker further said the assembly had a pending bill that seeks to allocate enough funds for cancer facility at the Baringo County Referral Hospital.

He was flanked MCAs Lawi Kipchumba (Lembus-Kwen), Jeniffer Kabon (Kapropita), Renson Parkei (Mukutani), Jacob Cheboiwo (Kisanana), Safina Chelagat (Nominated) and Francisca Cheburet (Nominated).

