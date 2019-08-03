AP arraigned over human trafficking

An Administration Police constable has been charged with facilitating the smuggling of five foreigners into the country using a government vehicle.

Edwin Sawe Kipchirchir was on Thursday accused of coordinating the smuggling of Bishar Farah, Hassan Mohammed, Ahmed Mohammed, Hasfa Yusuf and Hassan Noor along Juja Road, Nairobi, on July 19.

The constable was also charged with unlawful use of the Ministry of Interior vehicle attached to North Eastern regional commissioner.

Milimani magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot released him on a Sh100,000 bail.

The case will be heard on September 18.