AP arraigned over human trafficking

AP arraigned over human trafficking

In Summary

• The accused coordinated the entry of five people using a government vehicle.

by FAITH NYASUGUTA Business Reporter
03 August 2019 - 00:00
An Administration Police constable has been charged with facilitating the smuggling of five foreigners into the country using a government vehicle.

Edwin Sawe Kipchirchir was on Thursday accused of coordinating the smuggling of Bishar Farah, Hassan Mohammed, Ahmed Mohammed, Hasfa Yusuf and Hassan Noor along Juja Road, Nairobi, on July 19.

The constable was also charged with unlawful use of the Ministry of Interior vehicle attached to North Eastern regional commissioner.

Milimani magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot released him on a Sh100,000 bail.

The case will be heard on September 18.

