We took 90 days to tell mum of Ken's cancer, says brother

The late Kibra MP Ken Okoth and his brother took three months to break the news to their mother that the legislator had stage four cancer.
His brother Imran told mourners during a service at Moi Girls School Nairobi on Thursday that in October 2017 Ken drove himself to Aga Khan Hospital for a medical checkup where he was told he had cancer.
Soon after the doctors gave him the heartbreaking news, Ken telephoned Imran for an urgent meeting at Java restaurant on Valley Road.
The MP told his brother about his medical situation and they talked about how to share the news with the rest of the family.
"He broke the news to me. We agreed that we were not going to share the information until we knew the way forward," Imran told the attentive gathering.
The two brothers kept the news to themselves for three months contemplating how to tell the rest of the family.
“We kept our mum in the dark until December 31, 2017. I walked with him through the journey but his silence was too loud to be ignored,” he said.
He said the legislator who was serving his second term would attend Nasa’s demonstrations despite feeling unwell and put up a brave face.
A week after Okoth was told he had the dreaded disease, the two organised a medical conference with a team of doctors at Nairobi Hospital who advised him to seek treatment abroad.
Okoth enquired from the panel of doctors how long he still had on earth.
"How long do I have to live?" Imran said Okoth asked his doctors.
Their first stop was the US but after a while they moved to France because treatment was expensive in America.
During treatment, Okoth went through a lot of pain and would be rushed to hospital for emergencies.
“It has been a though journey with ups and downs, sometimes the treatment working a times it wasn’t. There were days it was so bad he would be rushed for emergencies in Paris . It happened so many times ,” Imran said.
He said on July 7, 2019, they decided to bring Okoth back home. They went to Nairobi Hospital where doctors listened to the MP give them his medical history abroad.
“Though he has no medical background, he amused the doctors with his mastery of all the medical terms and the drugs he had used," he said.
Despite being sick, Okoth attended the annual Kibra music festival at Moi Girls school and two days later he was rushed to Nairobi Hospital where he was admitted for four days.
Days after discharge, his situation worsened and he was rushed back to the same hospital where he was admitted to the intensive care unit.
“He was rushed to ICU. It was a 50-50 situation and at quarter to 4pm, Okoth was no more,” he said.
Widow Monica Ambrossino described her husband as “a passionate man who was contagious, inspiring and always ready to help”.
She said nothing made the MP happier than when he saw children go to school and the lives to Kibra residents transformed.
“Being Ken’s wife has been the greatest honour of my life. We met 21 years ago while at university. Since then, we have been on so many adventures together traveling all over the world," she said.
Ambrossino added: “He brought me to Kenya and he made me fall in love with this beautiful country. He was my best friend, the most intelligent and articulate person I have ever met."
She appealed to leaders that the development projects Okoth had started be completed and promised to visit the homes of Kibra residents.
Leaders from the Opposition and Jubilee turned up for the service that was characterised by emotion, cheers and sometimes laughter.
ODM party leader Raila Odinga, his daughter Rosemary, ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi, Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetang'ula, Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen, Senate Majority Whip Susan Kihika and Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko were present.
Others were Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka ,Ida Odinga, ODM chairman John Mbadi, Kirinyaga Woman Representative Wangui Ngirici and Ainapkoi MP William Chepkut.
Raila Odinga said he will work with the family of Okoth to ensure his last wishes are honoured, saying he hopes that the entire family will agree on the final send off.
Mudavadi said Okoth was an embodiment of development and good leadership and urged the politicians to desist from politicking during funerals.
Sonko who caused stir when he took to the podium and urged MPs to legalise use of bhang in honour of the Okoth.
The MP had sponsored a Bill seeking to decriminalise the narcotic, saying it was useful for cancer treatment.
The governor urged legislators present, including Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, to push Okoth's Bill.
" Tunasikia bangi iko na dawa ya cancer (We hear bhang can treat cancer)," Sonko said.
He said President Uhuru Kenyatta's upcoming tour to Jamaica should pave the way for importation of "pure marijuana".
"Ikipitishwa tutahakikisha ile bangi safi inaletwa kutoka Jamaica (If the Bill is passed, we'll ensure pure bhang is brought from Jamaica)," Sonko said.
Okoth had written to National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi in 2018, saying amnesty should be offered to citizens with prior convictions of marijuana use.
Kalonzo described Okoth as a goodhearted man who was determined to change Kibra criticising courts for stopping the cremation of the MP.