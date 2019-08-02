We took 90 days to tell mum of Ken's cancer, says brother

The late Kibra MP Ken Okoth and his brother took three months to break the news to their mother that the legislator had stage four cancer.

His brother Imran told mourners during a service at Moi Girls School Nairobi on Thursday that in October 2017 Ken drove himself to Aga Khan Hospital for a medical checkup where he was told he had cancer.

Soon after the doctors gave him the heartbreaking news, Ken telephoned Imran for an urgent meeting at Java restaurant on Valley Road.

The MP told his brother about his medical situation and they talked about how to share the news with the rest of the family.

"He broke the news to me. We agreed that we were not going to share the information until we knew the way forward," Imran told the attentive gathering.

The two brothers kept the news to themselves for three months contemplating how to tell the rest of the family.

“We kept our mum in the dark until December 31, 2017. I walked with him through the journey but his silence was too loud to be ignored,” he said.

He said the legislator who was serving his second term would attend Nasa’s demonstrations despite feeling unwell and put up a brave face.

A week after Okoth was told he had the dreaded disease, the two organised a medical conference with a team of doctors at Nairobi Hospital who advised him to seek treatment abroad.

Okoth enquired from the panel of doctors how long he still had on earth.

"How long do I have to live?" Imran said Okoth asked his doctors.

Their first stop was the US but after a while they moved to France because treatment was expensive in America.

During treatment, Okoth went through a lot of pain and would be rushed to hospital for emergencies.