Uhuru,Ruto, Raila to attend Laboso's memorial in Bomet

• The governor was sworn in as Bomet governor in the same stadium in 2017 after winning the gubernatorial seat.

by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
News
02 August 2019 - 10:25
The body of the late governor Joyce Laboso will be viewed by the residence at Bomet Green Stadium.
Image: Felix Kipkemoi

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto are expected to lead the second memorial service for fallen governor Joyce Laboso.

ODM party leader Raila Odinga, Senate and National Assembly speakers are expected to pay last tribute to her.

She was sworn in as Bomet governor in the same stadium in 2017 after winning the gubernatorial seat.

Security has been heighten inside and outside the stadium.

Her remains will later be flown to Fort-Tenan, Kisumu county where she will be rested at.

The body was flown to Bomet on Thursday evening after a memorial service which was held at All Saints Cathedral here in Nairobi.

She was eulogised by several leaders including Deputy President William Ruto, governors among others.

Joyce died on Monday at Nairobi Hospital after a long battle of cancer.

3 days ago
