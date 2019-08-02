Suspected Kilifi gang boss arrested

Police in Kilifi South have arrested the suspected leader of a gang that has been terrorising Kikambala and Kanamai residents.

Emmanuel Amani Lugo alias Lamari who has been on the run was arrested on Tuesday evening.

Kilifi South police boss Esau Ochorokodi said Lamari has been using his terror gang to forcibly evict residents from their properties and immediately take possession.

“They later sell the same to unsuspecting prospective buyers,” the police boss said.

On Thursday, a Shanzu court granted police permission to detain the suspect and grill him for more information on the whereabouts of his accomplices.

Kanamai has recently witnessed unrest as two groups of families fight over land estimated to be around 200 acres.

One group claims two siblings have gone missing.

Juma Said and Samuel Riyango are said to have been abducted by people suspected to be police officers on July 11 as they were about to board a matatu outside the Shanzu law courts.

They were from hearing a case in which they are involved in a row over ownership of a piece of the 200 acres of land in Kanamai.

Police believe Lamari and Moses Kombe, who died three weeks ago, have been leading the gang that is behind the eviction of innocent people from their land.

Police say they are investigating possible connections with wealthy men in Kilifi and Mombasa who could be financing the gang.

Ochorokodi said Lamari was spotted on social media addressing a press conference.

He will be charged with various offenses including arson, forcible detention, malicious damage to property and being a member of an illegal gang.