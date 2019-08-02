State concerned over human trafficking, says PS Marwa

Kenya is concerned with the increasing cases of human trafficking that are coordinated from the country.

Social Protection PS Nelson Marwa on Tuesday said the government was getting concerned with its depiction as a country of origin, transit and destination for human traffickers.

Most victims are women who account for 41 per cent of victims with children and men at 33 per cent and 26 per cent respectively. Most of them are trafficked for forced labour and sex-related offers.

They are targeted for sexual exploitation, organ removal, forced beggars, forced criminal activities and removal of skin and online pornography, Marwa said in a speech during the World Human Trafficking Day celebrations held at the Busia Agricultural Training Centre.

The speech was read on his behalf by a deputy secretary in the ministry Ngei Mutinda.

Marwa said most people are pushed into human trafficking by poverty, lack of economic opportunities, unemployment and illiteracy.

"The government has put in place national safety programmes to improve and enhance social protection," Marwa said.

The programme has cash transfer for orphans and vulnerable children, persons with disabilities, elderly persons and those at risk f hunger. "All are aimed at reducing poverty and vulnerability to economic, social and natural stresses," he said.

Marwa said human trafficking is a gross violation of human rights and warned offenders that the law would catch up with them.

Busia Gender, Sports, Youths and Culture executive John Mwami said the county was a victim of human trafficking due to porous border with Uganda.

He said there was need to sensitise teachers, chiefs and their assistants to imprve protection. "It’s important to intensify awareness campaigns so that people can easily identify traffickers and report them," Mwami said.

