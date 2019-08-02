Ruto reveals Uhuru's hidden hand in Laboso's political career

The DP said the President was so concerned with Laboso's condition while he was in UK and even made the arrangements for her to be taken to India for treatment.

"The President personally made the arrangement for Joyce to go back to India so that she can have another chance," Ruto said.

The DP said Joyce proved that women can perform better given a leadership opportunity.

" We have tested what women leadership can do in our country and therefore, going into the future there should never be a discussion about how to reduce women leaders," Ruto added.

Ruto said women have demonstrated their leadership and the narrative should be how to create more positions for women.

The DP further said he never thought about Laboso's death, not even when people had lost hope.

"I was so sure that Joyce was going to make it. Even when it was so obvious to everybody that it was not going to be possible for Joyce to make it," Ruto said.

Ruto also called upon the entire Bomet leadership to emulate her leadership.