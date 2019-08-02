Ruto reveals Uhuru's hidden hand in Laboso's political career

• Ruto said President's friendship with late Laboso started when she was elected as Deputy Speaker in the National Assembly.
• The DP said Joyce proved that women can perform better given the opportunity.
Deputy President William Ruto has revealed President Uhuru Kenyatta's crucial role that catapulted Joyce Laboso's political career.
Ruto said the President had vowed to personally ensure Laboso clinched the gubernatorial seat after being handed the Jubilee Party ticket.
"You told me that mambo ya Joyce mniwachie. Sasa si wenu, niwachieni. Mbaka nitamfanya awe gavana," Ruto said.
Ruto said Uhuru's friendship with the late Laboso started when she was elected as Deputy Speaker in the National Assembly.
Ruto said Laboso had indicated through her actions that she had a bright future in politics.
He added that Laboso was a confident woman who decided to battle it out with Isaac Rutto for the gubernatorial seat.
The DP said the President was so concerned with Laboso's condition while he was in UK and even made the arrangements for her to be taken to India for treatment.
"The President personally made the arrangement for Joyce to go back to India so that she can have another chance," Ruto said.
The DP said Joyce proved that women can perform better given a leadership opportunity.
" We have tested what women leadership can do in our country and therefore, going into the future there should never be a discussion about how to reduce women leaders," Ruto added.
Ruto said women have demonstrated their leadership and the narrative should be how to create more positions for women.
The DP further said he never thought about Laboso's death, not even when people had lost hope.
"I was so sure that Joyce was going to make it. Even when it was so obvious to everybody that it was not going to be possible for Joyce to make it," Ruto said.
Ruto also called upon the entire Bomet leadership to emulate her leadership.