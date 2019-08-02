Rude Uhuru aides lying to him over Portland land — Atwoli

Cotu secretary general Francis Atwoli has castigated President Uhuru Kenyatta's aides and security chiefs for ignoring his calls.

Speaking to the press in his offices in Nairobi, the Central Organisation of Trade Union boss said unlike Francis Muthaura and other aides of former President Mwai Kibaki, Uhuru’s aides are rude.

He accused them of colluding with cartels to lie to the President over the Portland Cement land saga.

“They don’t receive my calls. If [Interior CS Fred] Matiang'i does not receive my call, how can he receive a call from a common mwananchi?" Atwoli asked.

The Cotu chief criticised Uhuru’s administration and urged him not to take the advice of his aides on anything concerning the land.

Atwoli said he is a trustee of NSSF which has 28 per cent of shares in the 4,700 acres of Portland.

“I and millions of other Kenyans are part of the land. We have shares there and we cannot allow cartels to lie to the President and steal land from Kenyans. No one has said that Portland has free land to give to the state,” he said.

He warned President Kenyatta to be keen if he wanted to achieve his agenda.

Atwoli urged the state to follow the right channel if it wanted to take the land, failure to which the matter will be taken to court.

“I want President Uhuru to get this right from us. There is no free land from Portland. If anyone needs this land let him follow the right procedure."

The Cotu chief added that he was ready to die if cartels need to eliminate him to achieve "their vision of stealing from Kenyans" but said that justice will prevail even after his death.

“Even if they come for my life today, they will not take Portland's land. I don’t fear anything. Death is common and any threats will not prevent me from achieving my dreams."

