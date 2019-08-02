Ouko flags Sh32.5bn expenditure at Strategic Grain Reserve

Maize farmers’ hopes for an end to the crisis in the sector could be dashed after the Auditor General queried Sh32.5 billion expenses on the accounts of the Strategic Grain Reserve Fund.

A report by Edward Ouko revealed that officers overstated the cost of maize imports, procured maize without approval documents, and paid suppliers without vouchers.

Ouko further cast doubts on some 34 farmers who supplied more than 10,000 bags during the financial year ending June 2018.

Some of the farmers in question were charged in connection with the Sh1 billion scandal at the National Cereals and Produce Board.

The report comes at a time maize when stakeholders are split on whether the country should import the crop to seal a deficit in government reserves.

While Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri had proposed that the government imports maize, the SGRF management said there was sufficient stock at NCPB.

For the overstated cost of imported maize, Ouko questioned a Sh3.5 billion variance in the records kept by the NCPB and those by the Fund.

Whereas the SGRF indicated that it bought maize worth Sh34 billion, records at the cereals board reported Sh31 billion.

The query arose amid findings that while the SGFR reported an opening stock of Sh3 billion, records show that only imported maize was sold.

“The closing stock does not comprise the old stock brought forward in the new year. Further, payment vouchers of Sh9 billion relating to the procurement of the imported maize were not provided for audit scrutiny,” Ouko said.

The fund management did not also provide vouchers of Sh1.6 billion in respect of payment to local maize farmers for supplies to various depots in the country.

“Although the management explained that the vouchers were taken by EACC for investigations, it was not possible to confirm the propriety of the expenditure,” the audit report for the year ending June 2018 states.

Ouko further flagged the fund management – currently under the stewardship of former minister Noah Wekesa, for an excess expenditure of Sh5.1 billion without approval.

The money was expended when the government planned to buy two million bags but ended up purchasing 3.7 million bags of 90-kg from local maize farmers.

Another Sh288 million was paid to farmers supplying Kisumu, Moi’s Bridge, Kitale, Bungoma, Lugari, Kipkaren, Nakuru and Eldoret depots.

“The maize was purchased by the fund before the farmers had obtained all the required documents. Some of the forms were not signed by the assistant chief, chief, agricultural officer or ward administrator as per guidelines issued by NCPB,” Ouko said.

The audit further revealed that forms used to vet farmers had preprinted serial numbers while others were handwritten.

“In addition, the forms had no section for evidence of the size of land owned or leased by the farmers to show how much each farmer was producing,” he said.

This was the case of the farmers flagged for supplying over 10,000 bags with the auditor saying there was no proof they owned land to produce maize to that level.

“Although there were no set maximum limits, the practicability of delivering over 10,000 bags from a single farmer could not be verified given the average production per acre,” the auditor reported.

Some Sh436 million paid to staff and suppliers without supporting documentation was also flagged.

Also queried was Sh41 million paid to members of a task force, repair of motor vehicles, board expense, accommodation and travel.

Ouko also queried the fund for holding maize worth Sh4.07 billion at various depots beyond the stipulated six months, a rule that was set to avoid deterioration and loss in value.

The auditor also queried an unaccounted for 6.4 million bags of maize, a figure which was not reconciled with that of sales and closing stock.

Some 176,265 bags of maize suspected to contain high levels of aflatoxin was also queried.

The maize was found stored in Machakos, Nairobi, Meru, Isiolo, Migori, Nakuru, Lugari, and Kitale depots.

