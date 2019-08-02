Man charged for swindling Sri Lankan Sh8m over gold

A man yesterday appeared before a Milimani court in connection with obtaining Sh8 million from a Sri Lanka national claiming he could procure 25 kilograms of gold.

Abass Badru Omuyoma was charged with obtaining $82,000 (Sh 8.2 million) by false pretences from Galagama Gedara Issadeen in Kilimani subcounty, Nairobi on July 9.

The court heard that Omuyoma claimed he was in a position to procure 25 kilograms of gold, a fact he knew to be false.

Appearing before magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot at a Milimani court, the accused pleaded not guilty.

Omuyoma was released on a Sh100,000 cash bail or Sh500,000 bond.

His case will be heard on September 17.