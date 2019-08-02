Close

PROMISED 25KG

Man charged for swindling Sri Lankan Sh8m over gold

Abass Badru Omuyoma was charged with obtaining money $82,000 (Sh 8.2 million) by false pretences.

In Summary

• He was released on Sh 100,000 cash bail.

by FAITH NYASUGUTA Business Reporter
News
02 August 2019 - 00:00
Gold bars
Gold bars
Image: FILE

A man yesterday appeared before a Milimani court in connection with obtaining Sh8 million from a Sri Lanka national claiming he could procure 25 kilograms of gold.

Abass Badru Omuyoma was charged with obtaining $82,000 (Sh 8.2 million) by false pretences from Galagama Gedara Issadeen in Kilimani subcounty, Nairobi on July 9.

The court heard that Omuyoma claimed he was in a position to procure 25 kilograms of gold, a fact he knew to be false.

Appearing before magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot at a Milimani court, the accused pleaded not guilty.

Omuyoma was released on a Sh100,000 cash bail or Sh500,000 bond.

His case will be heard on September 17.

Mombasa duo charged with Sh1 million gold scam

Two men allegedly conned another of the amount promising to supply him with gold
Counties
3 weeks ago

Why Dubai gold scam probe has stalled

Sheikh Maktoum yet to give consent for statements to be taken.
News
1 month ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by FAITH NYASUGUTA Business Reporter
News
02 August 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Why many Kenyans are dying of cancer
    20h ago Big Read

  2. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    20h ago Corridors of Power

  3. Man left to die by wife beats stage 3 cancer
    1d ago Big Read

  4. Your Thursday Breakfast Briefing
    19h ago Breakfast Briefing

  5. Hamza Bin Laden 'is dead' say US officials
    17h ago World

Latest Videos