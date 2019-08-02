Let's change our lifestyle habits to beat cancer - Uhuru

Let's stop buying processed food in supermarkets and instead go back to eating traditional food to prevent cancer, President Uhuru Kenyatta has said.

Uhuru called on Kenyans to take the initiative to fight cancer by changing western lifestyles.

He said cancer used to be a rare disease in Africa but has now become common as people abandon African foods.

The president spoke during the memorial of the late governor Joyce Laboso on Friday at the Bomet Green Stadium.

For those ailing from cancer, Uhuru promised to increase the budget set aside for treatment of cancer so that patients can access better treatment locally.

"By September my government will ensure there is a chemotherapy centre in Longisa Hospital, Bomet for cancer treatment," Uhuru said.

The Head of State said that three radiology centres will be set up nationally in Garissa, Mombasa and Nakuru to aid in the treatment of cancer.

Uhuru said he will upgrade Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, Eldoret to become one of the cancer treatment hospitals and training centre for oncologists.

The president promised to equip and open the Kenyatta University Hospital in September for proper treatment of cancer.

"Two cancer centres will also be set up in Kisii and in Nyeri next year," he said.

He said there are a total of 20 students training as doctors, 28 training as clinical doctors and 31 training as radiologists.

Uhuru also promised to increase more cancer centres upon the students' completion.

Joyce died on Monday at Nairobi Hospital after a long battle of cancer.

Her remains will later be flown to Fort-Tenan, Kisumu county where she will be laid rest on Saturday.

The body was flown to Bomet on Thursday evening after a memorial service which was held at All Saints Cathedral here in Nairobi.

She was eulogised by several leaders including ODM leader Raila Odinga, Deputy President William Ruto, governors and the leadership of both Houses among others.