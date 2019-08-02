Close

Laboso hated drama with a passion - Edwin Abonyo

by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
News
02 August 2019 - 13:36
Edwin Abonyo and Bryan Abonyo husband and son to the late Bomet Joyce Laboso's body driven from All Saints Cathedral,Nairobi on August 1,2019.
Image: DOUGLAS OKIDDY

The husband to the late Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso has revealed that she was a person who never wanted drama during her lifetime.

Edwin Abonyo said he was not in a position to share the condition of her late wife with the county assembly leadership of Bomet because of her lifestyle.

He spoke on Friday during Laboso's memorial service held at Bomet Green Stadium.

 

"I was not able to share that kind of information because you all know Joyce was not a dramatist. Joyce hated drama with a passion," Abonyo said.

He said the governor also never liked sympathies even in her illness.

Abonyo said at one point, she was very sick but as she was hosting Deputy President William Ruto, she could wipe her face and pretend that all is well.

"She would rather keep it to herself than having people sharing it all over and sympathising," Abonyo said.

He added that Laboso was humble and was hardly seen with chase cars and bodyguards.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, his deputy William Ruto, ODM leader Raila Odinga were among leaders at the memorial service.

by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
News
02 August 2019 - 13:36

