Key to riches is hard work, not theft, says Governor Mutua

You do not have to steal or engage in corruption to be rich. Kenyans have been told.

The richest people in the world among them Bill Gates are not government employees who stole to get rich, Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua said during the groundbreaking ceremony for the Great Wall Gardens Phase 3 housing project in Athi River.

“I want to tell Kenyans that you do not need to steal to be rich. You can actually engage in business, produce, manufacture products and become a very rich person,” Mutua said on Thursday.

He said that thieves are the ones who made Kenyans poor.

“If you see roads that are not done, water problems, unemployment among youths, challenges we face as a country including the deficit, heavy borrowing, it is because we have had 50 years of nothing but grand theft by a few people,” he said.

The Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader commended President Uhuru Kenyatta for arresting corrupt people.

“I hate corruption because I grew up poor. These greedy people in government perpetuating it should be done away with."

Mutua said that nobody was special and all corrupt individuals should be dealt with irrespective of their position in society.

He regretted that the Judiciary was slow in hearing and determining graft cases and should hasten the process.

"Those in the United Kingdom who bribed IEBC officials in the Chicken Gate scandal have been convicted and served their 3-4 year jail terms while in Kenya, the case is yet to start."

The governor urged Chief Justice David Maraga to constitute special corruption courts to finalise graft cases within three months as justice delayed is justice denied, the MCC leader said.

“We are not serious. We need to be serious so that our people can live comfortably,” he added.