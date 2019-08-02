How our love overcame resistance — Laboso widower

"Edwin would send me to make the calls to Joyce on his behalf but he told me that if a man answered, I should hang up immediately," Ngondi said.

"Her mother was a little soft on me, I think she liked me a bit, but cautiously," a composed Abonyo told a captivated audience.

Despite the opposition, Abonyo said, their friendship was solid enough to weather it all, eventually culminating in marriage.

"Joyce was a good person. A peaceful, gracious, and humble woman who meant her word. She chose me because of who I am, not looking at where I came from," Abonyo said.

He went on, "For young couples, I hope one day I will be able to tell my children the same. If you love one another and believe in one another, nothing can stop you from being a couple".

"Against all these challenges, we became friends...and eventually became man and wife," he added, emphasising their tenacity and union of purpose.

"I'd advise parents: let your children be if they love one another," Abonyo said.

Their love would face its first test in 1991 when his Joyce was diagnosed with ovarian cancer, a challenge they eventually overcame, though it shook them to the core.

At that time, they already had two sons, Bryan and Ted Abonyo, but her health made it impossible to have more children.

They fostered one more child and supported another girl.

"When Joyce was first diagnosed, it was a scare. We were two young people, still learning a lot of things...and not sure if our parents loved us and really appreciated this marriage.

"They probably thought our marriage was going to fail, then came the disease," he said.

Abonyo would drive to his parents home from Kericho and tell his mother about the condition of his young wife. He cried at his mother's feet.

"Upon breaking the sad news to my mother, we knelt down and prayed. My mother then said that God would see us through," he said.

Doubtful of the mother's promise, Abonyo drove back to Kericho and the next day took the woman described as an 'iron lady' to Nairobi Hospital for treatment.