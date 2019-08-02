Four counties get radiotherapy centres in Sh2bn plan

Radiotherapy services will be available in four additional public hospitals by December, in a Sh2 billion plan announced by the Ministry of Health yesterday.

Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki said the government had already secured funding for the centres in Kisii, Nakuru and Mombasa at Sh1.5 billion.

Eldoret-based Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital is also being equipped with a radiotherapy centre at Sh350 million.

Currently, only Kenyatta National Hospital provides radiotherapy services among public hospitals.

Radiation therapy is one of the main treatments for cancer and uses X-rays to destroy or injure cancerous cells so they cannot multiply.

“The financing has already been secured and procurement of equipment is being done. By December the centres will be up and running,” the CS said yesterday when she briefed journalists on cancer response in Kenya.

She also inaugurated the board of the National Cancer Institute.

The exercise was planned for early this month but was put off after Bob Collymore, who was a board member, died from acute myeloid leukaemia.

The CS said Bob's position would be filled this month.

Kariuki further said the government had also provided Sh1.5 billion to operationalise the Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital, which will specialise in oncology services.

"The hospital is currently recruiting staff and should be operational in the next month," she said.

The CS noted Kenya has at least 35 qualified oncologists and 20 others under training.

The country has 35 oncology nurses and 10 clinicians trained in cancer management.

"This team is expected to rotate in the centres and will also be involved in mentoring and training new workers," she said.

Cancer is the third leading cause of death in Kenya, contributing to seven per cent of all deaths.

The National Cancer Institute, a new body based at the ministry, estimates that 47,887 new cases of cancer are detected and 32,987 people die annually.

The CS noted currently, Kenyans can access chemotherapy in Mombasa, Kisumu, Kakamega, Garissa, Nyeri, Nakuru and Meru county referral hospitals.

"Three more hospitals namely: Embu, Bomet and Machakos are set to start offering chemotherapy services in September this year," she said.

Non-Communicable Diseases Alliance praised the progress.

“We now urge the National Hospital Insurance Fund to help bring down treatment costs by insisting all chemo drugs must be procured through the Kenya Medical Supplies Authorit),” NCDA vice chairman David Makumi said.

Makumi, also a member of the board inaugurated yesterday, spoke earlier during a meeting organised by local lobby Kenya National Cancer Organisations.

“The NHIF needs to provide a package that covers 100 per cent all forms of cancer treatment,” Makumi said.

The board is chaired by Dr Ochiba Lukandu, a senior lecturer at the Moi University School of Medicine.

The CS asked the board to immediately begin a nationwide campaign to sensitise Kenyans on lifestyle plans to stay healthy.

"Cancer awareness creation will be an immediate priority," she said.

