Court gives go-ahead for Okoth to be laid to rest, son to attend burial

A Milimani court has overturned an earlier order barring the cremation or burial of the late Kibra MP Ken Okoth.

This is after Anne Thumbi and Okoth's family lawyers successfully agreed to settle the matter amicably so that Okoth's burial plans can proceed.

Danstan Omari and Elkana Mogaka representing Ann Thumbi said they held lengthy negotiations overnight and reached an agreement.

This now means that the family can continue with either the burial or cremation arrangements.

The two parties agreed that the DNA tests will be undertaken and the son will be at liberty to attend the cremation or burial of the late Kibra MP.

Okoth's family lawyer Edwin Sifuna had earlier on Friday said Anne had refused to subject her son to a DNA test before the Kibra MP died.

Anne on Thursday night announced that she was ready to take a DNA test to prove her five-year-old son was sired by the late MP.

Thumbi told the Star that although she was not yet ready to publicly disclose information about her relationship with Okoth, she had no doubt that Okoth was the boy's father.

"I am still mourning. I am not in a position to speak on anything concerning this issue. As you know, the matter is before a court of law now. But I am ready for a DNA test if people, including some of Okoth's relatives, are in doubt," the nominated Nairobi MCA said.