State to spend Sh8 billion on drought mitigation

The government will spend Sh8 billion on drought interventions between July and December.

A June drought situation report released by the National Drought Management Authority shows two million people are in need of food aid.

NDMA director of technical services Sunya Orre said the number in need of food assistance was projected to increase from 1.6 million people in June to two million by the end of July.

While presenting the report to the Pastoralist Parliamentary Group on Friday, Orre said seven counties of Wajir, Isiolo, Baringo, Garissa, Marsabit, West Pokot and Samburu are the hardest hit and are classified in the alarm drought phase.

He said by February, 23 ASAL counties were affected by drought and 1.1 million people required relief assistance.

In addition, some people were reported to be affected in pockets of non-ASAL counties due to the delayed or poor rains.

The report shows even though Turkana county is not in the alarm category, it has the highest number of food insecure people at 325, 100.

It is followed by Kitui with 164, 700, Makueni 143,900, Kilifi with 140, 000 and Garissa, Mandera and Baringo with 129,600, 128,000 and 126,700 respectively.