NO THANKS

Somalia President Farmajo denounces US citizenship

The move comes despite the Somalia Constitution allowing for dual citizenship.

In Summary

• Statement says legal experts, and nationalities and citizenship authorities from Somalia and US were involved in the process.

by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
News
01 August 2019 - 12:21
President Uhuru Kenyatta with Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo, during his inauguration ceremony in Mogadishu, Somalia.
President Uhuru Kenyatta with Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo, during his inauguration ceremony in Mogadishu, Somalia.
Image: FILE

Somalia President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has renounced his United States citizenship.

President Farmajo renounced his US citizenship despite the Somalia Constitution allowing for dual citizenship.

It is reported that legal experts, nationalities and citizenship authorities from Somalia and US were involved in the process.

More to follow...

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
News
01 August 2019 - 12:21

Most Popular

  1. Why many Kenyans are dying of cancer
    7h ago Big Read

  2. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    7h ago Corridors of Power

  3. Man left to die by wife beats stage 3 cancer
    1d ago Big Read

  4. Your Thursday Breakfast Briefing
    6h ago Breakfast Briefing

  5. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

Latest Videos