[PHOTOS] Laboso memorial held at All Saints Cathedral

Hundreds of mourners on Thursday gathered at the All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi to pay their last respects to the late Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso.

The mourners including family, friends, cabinet secretaries, politicians and businessmen streamed in from as early as 8 am.

Deputy President William Ruto and Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko arrived at the service at 10.25am.

Big screens were erected outside the church to allow those who couldn't fit in the main sanctuary to follow proceedings.