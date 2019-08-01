[PHOTOS] Laboso memorial held at All Saints Cathedral

• Big screens were erected outside the church to allow those who couldn't fit in the main sanctuary to follow proceedings.
Hundreds of mourners on Thursday gathered at the All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi to pay their last respects to the late Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso.
The mourners including family, friends, cabinet secretaries, politicians and businessmen streamed in from as early as 8 am.
Deputy President William Ruto and Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko arrived at the service at 10.25am.
The service was presided over by Bishop Ernest Ngeno assisted by Canon Sammy Wainaina.
The late Laboso's husband Edwin Abonyo was dressed in a Navy blue suit with a purple cancer ribbon.
Laboso's eldest son, Brian Abonyo, read her eulogy.
The now two remaining female governors Ann Waiguru (Kirinyaga) and Charity Ngilu (Kitui) led the service.
Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso died on Monday last week.
She died at the Nairobi Hospital after battling cancer.
Laboso had been admitted at the facility's ICU a week after she arrived from India where she was receiving treatment.
Described as an iron lady, Laboso became the first female governor of Bomet after winning a titanic battle against Rift Valley political kingpin Isaac Rutto in the 2017 elections.
She subdued her detractors who tried to use her marriage to a man from a different region to sabotage her governor bid.
Deputy Governor Hillary Barchok had been running the county's affairs when Laboso was out of the country seeking treatment.
Photos by Douglas Okiddy.